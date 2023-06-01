David Young

LEWISBURG — David Young is being remembered as a man who dedicated a portion of his life to standing up for others, and as the founder of an essay contest focusing on the Holocaust.

Young, 82, died on May 23. He was the founder of the Days of Remembrance essay contest, which was held in schools throughout the Susquehanna River Valley to serve as a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.

