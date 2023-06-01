LEWISBURG — David Young is being remembered as a man who dedicated a portion of his life to standing up for others, and as the founder of an essay contest focusing on the Holocaust.
Young, 82, died on May 23. He was the founder of the Days of Remembrance essay contest, which was held in schools throughout the Susquehanna River Valley to serve as a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.
Days of Remembrance board member David Jacobson said Young cared about others, especially those who faced injustices.
“Young was a teacher in the U.S. military schools overseas, and at one point asked his class what Auschwitz was,” Jacobson shared. “When the students couldn’t answer the question, that’s when he and a chaplain decided to come up with an essay contest to get students to recognize the tragedy of the Holocaust and recognize those veterans of World War II who fought to destroy Nazism.”
It was eight years ago that Young brought his vision for the essay contest to the Susquehanna River Valley.
“I’m very sad, he was a great guy,” Jacobson said. “He was our leader. He was very creative and always coming up with new ideas to promote the contest honoring veterans.
“He would always be researching, reading books and looking at articles. He was constantly looking for ways to improve the world. He was a great spokesman for the essay contest and always encouraged teachers to get their students involved in the contest.”
Jacobson added, “He was somebody who stood up for people and what was right. He saw (the essay contest) as a way to honor U.S. veterans of World War II. He stood up against anything he felt was unjust.”
Young was also an environmental activist.
“David also uncovered critical research of a tire burner that was supposed to go in at White Deer Township,” Jacobson said. “National Gypsum wanted to erect the burner to generate electricity for the plant. David uncovered flaws in D.E.P.’s research and led a community group to file lawsuits against National Gypsum, which eventually stopped the tire burning facility.”
Jacobson’s first interactions with Young came through the American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU).
“(Young) was always looking for ways to recognize people who were disenfranchised or needed help,” Jacobson said.
About a year ago, Young stepped away from the Days of Remembrance Essay Contest, but still promoted it wherever he went.
“We can continue (the contest), but it just won’t be the same without him,” Jacobson said.
About six months ago, the contest’s board of directors honored Young by having a tree planted in his honor, in a forest outside of Jerusalem.
The board also made donations in his honor to Holocaust museums in the United States and Israel.
Barb Spaventa, sho serves on the Days of Remembrance board, remembers Young as a “generous soul” who always wanted to help others.
“The Holocaust was very near and dear to his heart, and not wanting to let young people forget,” Spaventa said. “I also think he felt very strongly that this chapter of history shouldn’t be forgotten and that these mistakes would not be repeated.
“We are standing on some very tall shoulders to continue what he started. He will be terribly missed in the community. He was always a willing, generous soul.”
Spaventa is “sad and heartbroken” that Young has passed.
“He always gave people a platform and he loved it when especially students saw the value and spoke of not forgetting the Holocaust,” she said. “As for David’s wife, we share in her sorrow. He has left an imprint on our community that will flourish.”
Young was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Aurora, Ill. He and his wife, the Renna Mae, were married June 20, 1973.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Aurora University, and later a master’s degree in counseling from Boston University. Young worked as an educator in California, and overseas with the Department of Defense Dependent Schools.
In a recent article that ran in The Standard-Journal, Young described the essay competition as giving students an opportunity to gain valuable historical information.
“I think it’s critical for students to be involved in their writing,” Young said. “There are so many sources of information. We are connected worldwide. We have a better understanding of ourselves when we know what is, and has gone on in other countries.”
