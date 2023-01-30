MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released data from preliminary traffic counts taken four months after the opening of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project.

The recent traffic estimates show that the CSVT River Bridge is carrying roughly 12,000 vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, per day. Traffic counts on Route 15 and Route 405 appear to show that CSVT has removed north-south through traffic from both Lewisburg Borough in Union County and Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County.

