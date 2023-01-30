MONTOURSVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has released data from preliminary traffic counts taken four months after the opening of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project.
The recent traffic estimates show that the CSVT River Bridge is carrying roughly 12,000 vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, per day. Traffic counts on Route 15 and Route 405 appear to show that CSVT has removed north-south through traffic from both Lewisburg Borough in Union County and Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County.
Route 15 south of Lewisburg Borough
The daily total traffic volume counted (16,000) was roughly 30% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (23,000).
The daily truck volume counted (1,500) was roughly 30% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (2,100).
Route 405 (old Route 147) north of Northumberland Borough
The daily total traffic volume counted (8,000) was roughly 40% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (13,000).
The daily truck volume counted (800) was roughly 75% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (3,100).
It does not appear that CSVT has substantially affected east-west traffic on Route 45 between the existing major north-south roadways of Route 15 and Route 147.
The daily total traffic volume counted (8,000) was roughly 10% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (9,000).
The daily truck volume counted (400) was roughly 20% less than prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening (500).
“I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing through traffic from local communities as anticipated,” said District Executive Eric High. “Separating the through traffic from local traffic helps to reduce congestion and accommodate growth, while also improving safety.”
The preliminary estimates are based on traffic counts performed in October. Following the opening of a new highway, it may take a year or more before new travel patterns are established. PennDOT anticipates performing additional traffic counts in late 2023 to further assess the effects of the CSVT Northern Section opening.
PennDOT notes that comparisons to traffic counts performed prior to the July 2022 opening of the CSVT Northern Section are complicated by several factors, including:
• Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originally began in 2020 and continue to some extent today (due to long-term shifts to teleworking).
• Impacts of the Duke Street reconstruction project in Northumberland, which was completed from 2017 to 2020.
• Natural fluctuations in traffic volumes that occur day-to-day and year-to-year.
Due to these various circumstances, the above comparisons of traffic volumes before and after the CSVT Northern Section opening should be considered approximate, PennDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.