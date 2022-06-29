LEWISBURG — Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor for more than 20 years, was honored Tuesday with a star on Market Street.
The simple five-point star and inscription noted Wagner’s time as mayor, from 2002 to 2022.
Wagner said the support of the previous generation was essential as she began in public service. It’s up to the current generation to do likewise.
“There is another generation that is going to stand on our shoulders,” Wagner told the gathering. “Lewisburg has never been complacent and has never stood still. Lewisburg has always played the long game.”
The bronze inlay was placed near a project Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s special projects and grants manager, said was emblematic of Wagner’s service to the borough, the recently completed rebuild of Hufnagle Park with Limestone Run remediation and a new Kidsburg.
“In a lot of the previous studies and planning that went on, she was fully involved with,” Beattie told the crowd. “Her involvement in the borough as mayor or council member included the town-gown committee, working on the Fourth of July parade and the Victorian Christmas parade.”
Wagner was also credited with planning for the Bull Run Neighborhood and the Lewisburg Neighborhoods group.
“She redefined what being the mayor of Lewisburg really meant,” Beattie said. “It went beyond managing the police department and kissing babies and shaking hands.”
Wagner, a long-time guidance counselor for the Lewisburg Area School District, started on borough council in 1996. She was appointed mayor after the death of Lewis Hendricks. Election to a two-year term and consecutive four-year terms followed.
“I love this town,” Wagner later said. “How many people can remember when you were 10 years old and walked into the Campus Theatre and remember the bikes, the oranges at Christmastime and the popcorn. I can remember when it snowed. It is a great place, a great place to live.”
Susan Mahon, a former member Lewisburg Borough Council, said Wagner was her guidance counselor in junior high school.
“She was Miss Wagner to me,” Mahon said. “It was kind of hard for me initially when I was working with her to call her Judy. Then I just called her mayor.”
Mahon added that Wagner was like a family member and that they had worked in the trenches of borough governance for years.
Kathryn Morris, former member of council, noted the idea for the star was a great one which originated with Cindy Peltier, CommUnity Zone co-founder.
Martha Barrick, local realtor, added that Wagner’s childhood home was 100 yards to the west of the star and was inundated during 1972 flooding.
Beattie noted that the star was donated by “friends of Judy” and others who have appreciated her contributions.
