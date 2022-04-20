HARRISBURG — As the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) continues developing its plans for electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure investments from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), the public is invited to learn about planning and funding for electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as submit questions during a webinar to be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
As part of the BIL’s nationwide investment in growing the EV charging network, over five years PennDOT will receive and distribute $171.5 million in formula funds for EV charging infrastructure. The department must outline and submit its plans to invest these funds to the U.S. Department of Transportation by Aug. 1.
To register for the webinar, visit penndot.pa.gov.
