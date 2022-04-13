WILLIAMSPORT — Individuals with lymphedema, a condition characterized by sometimes painful leg swelling, may have only a few options for treatment.
Dr. Chin-Chin Yeh, a vascular surgeon with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Susquehanna (UPMC), said lymphedema is not common and its cause is unclear in countries such as the United States.
However, Yeh said when observed in developing nations, infection is often its cause. Regardless, it can be a serious condition.
“Lymphedema is much harder problem to tackle because there are very few options for those people,”’ Yeh said. “The main options for them are mainly compression and a lymph press or a lymph massage. There are no surgical options for them.”
More treatment options were available for venous insufficiency, which Yeh said is also more common. The trouble happens when veins which carry blood back from the legs up to the heart are not working well. Yeh said it is often age related.
Compression could be effective if lymphedema is caught early. Massage is also effective for some cases. But Yeh said it’s hard to find people who know how to massage the legs effectively.
“It is a subset of physical therapy,” Yeh said. “Not a lot of people are trained to do that. It is also quite intensive. Often patients cannot make the time commitment to do it enough so that it is effective.”
Yeh said when people have lymphedema, lymph massage is effective because the yellowish-clear lymph fluid becomes jelly-like if neglected and does not drain well from tissue.
“You massage this away and break up some of that,” Yeh said. “That improves the drainage.”
Legs which have ceased to be functional may be subject to what Yeh called the Charles Procedure. She noted it is a drastic measure for long-standing lymphedema, a conditions once called “elephantiasis.”
“Basically, you slice off all that skin,” Yeh said. “It is a very morbid procedure. Then you skin graft everything.”
Amputation is sometimes chosen by patients with lymphedema, Yeh said, in worst-case scenarios.
James Baish, a Bucknell University professor of biomedical engineering, recently completed an engineering study of leg swelling.
His study looked at underlying physical processes in either short-term acute swelling or a longer-term condition.
“(The study) looks at the balance between the amount of fluid that is coming into tissue and the amount of fluid tissue will be able to clear,” Baish said. “It really comes down to whether there is more fluid coming in than going out.”
Baish said the work is mostly made up of equations and computer models rather than a clinical study for intended medical research.
“I’m using engineering principles that would apply to any system that has fluid flow in it,” Baish explained. “Applying those principles, I can learn some things about how fast fluid accumulates and how it might be cleared from a tissue.”
Baish concurred that leg swelling may come from too much source of fluid, such as leaky capillaries, or a weakness in the pumping action which could take it away.
He added that the general problem with treatment for lymphedema is not whether or not it works but whether patients will undergo what may be a time-consuming process.
