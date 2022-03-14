WILLIAMSPORT — A grant from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund and the Dr. Randall F. Hipple Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), along with gifts from area organizations, will make it it possible to restore the main entrance stone pillars at Williamsport Cemetery, a landmark in the 600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Williamsport’s oldest existing cemetery was established in 1850 by Abraham Updegraff and Samuel H. Lloyd. Williamsport Cemetery Company was chartered in 1863. The pillars, gates, and surrounding fence were erected in 1908 in large part from a bequest made by William H. Sloan, a past secretary and treasurer of Williamsport Cemetery Company.
At 114 years of age, the Avondale marble pillars supporting large iron gates have shifted, slanted and are in need of stabilization and restoration to last another century.
Among the more than 3,500 souls interred at the 7.1 acre cemetery are 187 military veterans ranging from the Revolutionary through the Korean War.
