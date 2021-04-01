MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg American Legion Auxiliary board members found a way to make the annual Toys for Tots campaign a success in 2020.
The year, of course, presented now-familiar challenges for the auxiliary and American Legion Post 410. Auxiliary Member Mary Jones recalled how the shutdown put a stop to virtually all regular activities for a time.
After activities resumed on a limited basis in the summer, it was determined that it would be difficult to ask suffering businesses to contribute to the annual Donnie Clark Memorial Toys for Tots Auction and Dance.
But Jones credited members Wendi Clark and Sadie Shenck for putting together a postcard campaign to request money for the annual toy drive of the Susquehanna Marine Corps League. Donors of $50 or more received a Toys for Tots T-shirt.
Clark and Shenck also organized a basket raffle, ham and cheese sandwich sales, a donation train at the Mifflinburg American Legion post and donation cans at Chilly Willy’s, The Scarlet D and the Forest House Hotel.
They raised $5,316.40 over the course of the fall and earned the Traveling Train award for the most collected in a five-county region. The model train, on display with winning organizations from every year, will stay at the Mifflinburg American Legion post for the year.
The most surprising donation came from a member who now lives many miles away.
William “Sonny” Reigle, who now lives in Alabama, sent a check for $2,000 to the campaign along with a note. He wrote that the donation was honor of his mother, who died in a “horrific car accident” in the mid-1940s.
Reigle was age 10 at the time.
“She is buried in Lewisburg Cemetery,” Reigle wrote. “I will one day be with her as I am to be cremated and buried on top.”
Reigle also chose to honor his aunts, Clara Taylor, Mary Mull, her daughter Freda and cousin Robert Reigle.
Clark began a correspondence with Reigle and enjoyed speaking with him on the telephone. Jones, Shenck and Clark each offered heartfelt thanks for the donation which helped the campaign surpass its $5,000 goal.
Auxiliary members hoped that the Donnie Clark Memorial Toys for Tots Auction and Dance could be held in person this year.
