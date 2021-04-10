SUNBURY — The Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury has announced the creation of the Martz’s Game Farm Fund, a new unrestricted fund established by a local business to support unmet needs in the Sunbury area as determined by the Sunbury board and Foundation staff.
Martz’s businesses and employees have come together for many years to support charitable efforts through collective giving. When an employee was diagnosed with cancer 15 years ago, the staff committed to help their coworker with medical expenses and other needs. Spearheaded by Pam Hood, a Relay For Life cancer fund was started in the office, and proceeds were raised through fundraising events and an office snack bar. Over the years, the fund grew to support different causes and needs related to the health care field in the Sunbury community.
When Michael Martz joined the Community Giving Foundation: Sunbury board earlier this year, he learned how foundation funds were used to better the lives of people in the local community. Realizing there was an opportunity to grow the business’s fund and support even greater needs, the decision was made to establish the Martz’s Game Farm Fund as an endowment under the Foundation, promoting local community giving in perpetuity.
“My grandfather started this business in 1955. Both he and my father always taught that giving to a greater cause was important. As a Christian-based business, we never want to lose that mindset of helping our local community when we see a need,” Martz said.
Contributions can be made to the Martz’s Game Farm Fund online at csgiving.org, click Donate and search “Martz”, or mail to the Community Giving Foundation, 725 West Front St., Berwick PA 18603.
Sunbury is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which manages over 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
