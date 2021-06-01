County borrows $4.4 million for courthouse renovations

SUNBURY — Renovations to the Northumberland County courthouse are expected to begin this week after the Northumberland County commissioners on Tuesday approved borrowing $4.4 million to fund the project.
Daryl Peck, of Concord Public Finance, told the commissioners prior to approving the borrowing that the funds will be divided into two separate borrowings, one for $2.9 million and the other for $1.5 million.
During his remarks, Peck noted the $1.5 million will be paid back as soon as the county receives a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program state grant which it has been awarded for the project.
Peck said the $2.9 million will be borrowed from Citizens and Northern Bank, with an interest rate of 1.72%. The funds will be paid back over a 10-year period.
The county will be charged 1.12% in interest from Citizens and Northern Bank to borrow the $1.5 million.
Peck said another financial institution offered the county a 1.08% interest rate to borrow the $1.5 million. That would equal about $2,000 savings in interest to the county.
However, he said the county would have to spend an additional $3,500 in fees if it borrowed the $1.5 million from another entity.
Peck said the borrowing is already included in the county's debt services millage and is not anticipated to result in a tax increase.
Along with borrowing the money, the commissioners approved resolutions for three separate contractors to begin renovations at the courthouse.
Those contractors were previously approved during the May meeting. The following resolutions were approved: TRA Electric, of Watsontown, for electrical work, $358,355; LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, for HVAC work, $1.2 million; and Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, general work, $2.7 million.
Following the meeting, Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano said the renovations are expected to begin this week and will include outside facade work, structural improvements, and upgrades to the building's HVAC and electrical systems.
Dave Porzi, director of operations for the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA), attended the meeting to present the commissioners with two separate checks totaling $75,500.
Following the meeting, Schiccatano said the money will be placed in the county’s general fund. The AOAA generated the revenue through fees individuals paid to ride their all-terrain and other vehicles at the complex.
Schiccatano explained the AOAA leases the property from the county for $1 per year, and was asked to donate back to the county after the area started turning a profit.
An update on an Election Day problem which struck some of the county's voting machines was provided by Schiccatano following the meeting.
Director of Elections Nathan Savidge previously explained the problem occurred with machines from 20 different precincts.
According to Savidge, data showed the machines had not been closed out. However, he said a further evaluation showed that was not the case.
Schiccatano said he has met with an executive from Election Systems and Software of Nebraska, which the county purchased the machines from.
He hopes to be able to announce further details of a proposal the county made to the company in two to three weeks time.
Two separate resolutions were approved during the meeting, one recognizing June 7-11 as Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week.
The other was approved to recognize Line Mountain football players for volunteering their time to paint the Keefer Station Covered Bridge in Upper Augusta Township.
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the bridge was covered in graffiti.
He said the football players painted the bridge in just two hours, with paint and brushes supplied by the county.
Commissioner Kym Best, who also attended the painting, credited the team members for their work.
"They were serious, they were motivated," she said. "They did a professional job."
"The residents that live close to the bridge, they have taken ownership of the bridge," Klebon noted. "The neighbors are keeping an eye on that bridge."
Klebon also provided an update on a mine fire, which was first reported in in April in Trevorton.
"It's still being investigated," he noted. "We're not sure how it started."
He said several different bore holes have been dug, approximately 200-feet deep, in the area.
"Temperature gauges have been put into the holes," Klebon said. "Temperatures are coming back at 45, 50 degrees, which is a good thing. There is nothing hot below the surface."
He said the area will continue to be monitored.
