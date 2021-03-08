DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Matt Defalco to its Retirement and Investment Center team.
The team provides retirement, insurance, and investment services to credit union members. Defalco joins the team as the financial services coordinator. He assists in planning seminars, events and provides essential administrative support to the center.
He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University and a Graduate Certificate in sports journalism from Centennial College in Toronto, Ontario.
Defalco joins four other Retirement and Investment Center colleagues: Gary Surak, vice president Wealth Management; Charles Martin, associate financial advisor; Ed Moyer, registered representative; and Matt Gardill, registered representative.
