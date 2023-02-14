District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — State Police have charged Kyle A. Wilson, 31, Lewisburg with driving under the influence and careless driving.
Troopers said they were called Dec. 26 to the rear of the 370 International Drive in Kelly Township, Union County, after receiving reports of two men, with a possible gun.
Troopers arrived and found Wilson in a running vehicle. Troopers said Wilson showed signs of impairment. His blood allegedly tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A White Deer man has been charged with two counts of driving while under the influence of marijuana, possessing a small amount of marijuana, and exceeding the speed limit by 21 miles-per-hour.
Troopers said on Dec. 23 they found Corey M. Wertz, 35, traveling 76 mph in a 55 zone, on Route 15 near Kelly Square in Kelly Township, Union County.
He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for marijuana.
State Police at Milton Three-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 5:52 p.m. Dec. 9 at Route 15 and AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Rav4 driven by Jesse Neitz, 35, of New Columbia, attempted to turn from northbound Route 15 and struck a southbound 2016 BMW driven by Timothy Krisher, 53, of Williamsville, N.Y. The BMW then spun and struck a 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Pamela Hill, 62, of South Williamsport.
Neitz and Hill were uninjured, while troopers said Krisher sustained a suspected minor injury. Neitz was cited with vehicle turning left.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 2:35 a.m. Feb. 10 along Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by Stacey McLaren, 42, of Montandon, went off the roadway and struck an embankment. McLaren was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence and numerous traffic charges have been filed against a 36-year-old Beaver Springs man after he allegedly fled as troopers attempted to pull over a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving.
Troopers said Matthew Minier committed numerous traffic violations while fleeing from police at a high rate of speed. The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 6 near Route 15 and Interstate 80 eastbound, White Deer Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 8 along Old Turnpike Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Andrew Yetter, 29, was attempting to pass a tractor-trailer truck when he noticed the truck drifting to the left, Yetter jerked the wheel, causing the car to travel off of the roadway and strike an embankment.
Yetter was transported to the hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury, and issued a warning for limitations on overtaking on the left.
Union County Divorces
• Mandy J. Fox, Laan A. Fox married 16 years
Deed Transfers
• Michael W. Smith, Ashley B. Smith, to Eliott M. Goff, Torey E. Goff, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Sharon L. Brown, to Mikhail N. Aksenov, Yelena Y. Aksenov, property in Buffalo Township, $212,500
• Zachary D. Leitzel, to Zachary D. Leitzel, property in Hartely Township, $1
• Broc A. Troxell, Ashley A. Troxell, to Logan Stoltzfus, Janae Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Elizabeth A. Day, to Lindsey Jo Packard, Donald F. Hassenplug Jr. property in Kelly Township, $1
• Donna K. Procaska, to Stephen F. Buttorff, Linda M. Buttorff, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Richard M. Mckee, Linda J. Mckee, to Richard M. Mckee, Linda J. Mckee, Richard M. Mckee Jr. Trustee, Frank J. Mckee Trustee, Kelly J. Vonada Trustee, Mckee Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Patricia D. Rovenolt, to Patricia D. Rovenolt, Susan R. Bechtold Trustee, Jeffery A. Rovenolt Trustee, Rovenolt Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, property in Lewisburg, $1
• Stephen F. Buttorff Attorney, William E. Buttorff by Attorney, to Stephen F. Buttorff, Linda M. Buttorff, property in Hartley Township, $1
• James D. Reiff, Verna W. Reiff, to Isaac N. Zimmerman, Jason K. Zimmerman, Ella W. Zimmerman, property in Lewis Township, $1
• Walnut Buildings L.L.C., Timothy N. Turner, Vito Mazzamuto, Fllippo Mazzamuto, to Vito Mazamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Evangelical Community Hospital, to Citizens Electric Company, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Kyle L. Smith, to Cody L. Jones, property in Union Township, $1
• Andrew A. Passonetti, Katie A. Passonetti, to Rafael Santos Rodriguez Rosado, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Catherine E. Templin Executrix, Richard H. Templin Estate, to Log Bottom Boys L.L.C., property in White Deer Township, $69,000
• Mavis Jeannette Mebius Estate, Steven Mebius Executor, to Rayoldean D. Baker, property in Kelly Township, $1
• Sandra J. Pick , Sandra J. Padlo, Jeremy A. Walter, to Seigel Property L.L.C., property in Limestone Township, $1
• BRH at Oak Avenue L.L.C., Berks New Homes L.L.C., to Larry L. Mitchell, Susan J. Mitchell, property in Mifflinburg Borough $344, 868
• Delta Association of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, to Graystone University Housing Corp., property in Lewisburg, $1
• Kenneth H. Martin, Anna Mae Martin, to Edwin F. Hoover, Ada N. Hoover, property in Hartely Township, $1
