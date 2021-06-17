WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University recently announced its dean's list for the spring semester.

To be named to the list, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Local students named to the list include:

Isibelle Sienkiewicz of Coal Township

Mackenzie Koharski of Coal Township

Amanda Albright of Lewisburg

Malorie Linder of Lewisburg

Michael Renard of Mifflinburg

Wesley Bowers of Milton

Gretchen Fullmer of Milton

Alison Gardner of Milton

Allison Middernacht of Milton

Makenzie Psarakis of Milton

Elena Fraboni of Milton

Rachel Kern of Milton

Olivia Raymond of Milton

Nevin Rauch of New Columbia

Macoy Auman of Turbotville

Bryce Snyder of Winfield

