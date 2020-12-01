HARRISBURG — Data released Tuesday showed local cases of COVID-19 rose by 162 over six area counties. Ten new deaths were reported locally.
Confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 52 in Lycoming County, 48 in Northumberland County, 24 in Snyder County, 23 in Union County, nine in Columbia County and six in Montour County.
Seven new deaths were reported in Northumberland County, and one new death each in Columbia, Snyder and Union counties.
There are 4,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, Department of Health officials reported. Of that number, 970 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide, 180 new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 10,563 since March. Statewide, new cases totaled 5,676 on Tuesday, bringing the total since March to 367,140.
According to the state,
the trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20-Nov. 26 stood at 11.7%.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 2,516 cases (133 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 2,078 cases (38deaths)
• Union County, 1,621 cases (17 deaths)
• Columbia County, 1,434 cases (51 deaths)
• Snyder County, 932 cases (17 deaths)
• Montour County, 443 cases (15 deaths)
