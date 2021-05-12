LEWISBURG — Flood resiliency, housing and emergency notification were among topics discussed Tuesday night by Lewisburg Borough Council members.
The council’s work session talk was about prioritization of borough projects both short term and long term.
Flood resiliency was apparently a priority for several council members. But the exact scope of the term, along with details and measurable goals, was up for discussion.
“Flood resiliency to me is developing a plan to allow us to measure whether or not we have improved the borough’s survivability in case of a major flood,” offered Michael Derman, Ward 1 representative. “If it is going to flood, how to we make it so the borough survives the flooding? How do we make the houses able to survive? What needs to be done? Education, a grant or whatever it is.”
Borough Manager Bill Lowthert advised that flood resiliency could include planning, flood plain ordinance revisions to make it harder to build in a flood plain or projects such as the clearing of structures along South Sixth Street near Limestone Run.
Lowthert reminded council that the borough had three large active projects. He said the Hufnagle Park rest room project, a mixed use path and a notification siren project would likely take up significant staff time through mid-2022.
Residents, Lowthert added, have been alerting the borough to get back on a schedule of street paving. He noted no work was done in 2021, but residents west of Route 15 and north of Route 192 would like work done soon.
“We also noted St. Anthony Street is getting worse and worse. We probably need to get that on the paving cycle soon,” Lowthert said. “On top of that, we have North Fourth Street which is going to be a massive project for us. We may need to prioritize that and the funding for it too.”
Other items included an emergency notification system, noted George Botelho, Ward 4 representative.
Debra Sulai, council president and Ward 3 representative, said “blighted” housing was worthy of borough attention. Sulai specified “party houses” near the Bucknell campus and other structures observed while campaigning. Among possible code violations, she recalled a structure with a front door which could neither be closed nor locked.
Council members welcomed a new colleague, Bina Trahan, appointed to represent Ward 1 and fill the unexpired term of Michael Brody. Trahan also serves on the Lewisburg Planning Commission.
