Director of Hospice announced

LEWISBURG — Kathy Paul, RN, CHPN, has been named director of Hospice at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Hospice of Evangelical is a comprehensive program that assists patients and their families with the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs that may accompany a life-limiting illness.
Paul’s leadership was effective on March 20. She replaces Kay Holdren, who retired after 38 years of service.
Paul is primarily responsible for the administration and coordination of all aspects of the Hospice program including hiring, training, supervising volunteers and staff, and coordinating total patient care. Other major responsibilities include community relations and education in addition to fundraising.
Throughout her more than 21 years in nursing, Paul has held various nursing roles from direct patient care, to RN/LPN Program Tutor to up-and-coming nursing students, to management as a Health Services Administrator. Paul has been with Hospice of Evangelical for eight years, most recently serving as the clinical team leader.
Paul received her nursing degree from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, and is a certified hospice and palliative nurse. She is a member of the 2022 Class of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
