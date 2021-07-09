Over the past month, I was able to attend six different automobile races, sanctioned by three different entities at three vastly different race tracks.
As I walked out of the Selinsgrove Speedway following the track’s USAC sprint car race, I said to myself “this will clearly be the ￼best automobile race that I attend over the next three weeks.”
Watching the fearless non-winged sprint car drivers jockey for position around the half-mile dirt oval reminded me of some IndyCar races I attended 10 to 20 years ago at tracks such as Richmond, Nazareth and Loudon. The drivers put on a fiercely competitive battle in a race that was a real thriller.
Although the USAC race at Selinsgrove is near the top of my list of favorite races I attended this summer, the two NASCAR Cup series races at “The Tricky Triangle” — Pocono Raceway — were also dramatic.
The weekend was a bit long, with a truck and Cup race contested Saturday, along with an Xfinity and Cup race contested Sunday.
However, I compliment both NASCAR and Pocono staff for creating race lengths for both of the Cup races — 325 miles for the Saturday event and 350 miles for the Sunday feature — that made strategy an integral part of both events. The various strategies which teams employed throughout both races turned events that could’ve been real snoozers into two of the most dramatic races of the season.
Alex Bowman won Saturday’s main event after his teammate Kyle Larson blew a tire while entering the last corner. From where I was standing on pit road, I didn’t immediately realize what happened. I was watching for Larson to scream across the finish line, so I could take a photo of him taking the checkered flag.
However, Larson never appeared and I was stunned as Bowman took the checkered flag first. Another photographer who was at the event later told me he also didn’t realize Larson had blown a tire.
Sunday’s race was equally as dramatic, with multiple drivers who were running up front having to pit for gas over the last couple of laps of the race. Kyle Busch — who previously pitted later than everyone else due to gearbox problems his car was experiencing — was able to steal the win as he didn’t need to stop for the final splash of fuel which the other drivers needed to make it to the finish line.
Busch was one of the three drivers to receive the most boos during driver introductions. However, fans cheered wildly for him when he claimed the victory. I turned to a fellow photographer as fans were cheering Busch and said “NASCAR fans are confused. A couple of hours ago they were booing him, and now they’re cheering.”
That’s much like my feelings for Busch, you can’t help but marvel at his driving talent, but you also can’t help but not be fond of his behavior and attitude.
Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano were also loudly booed during driver introductions. At the opposite end of the spectrum, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott unsurprisingly received the most cheers.
Justin Allgaier may have been the driver of the day on Sunday. After finishing third in the Xfinity race, Allgaier hopped into the Spire Motorsports car for the Cup race.
Prior to the Xfinity race starting, Allgaier didn’t even know he’d be doing “double duty.” He was called during the Xfinity race to replace Justin Haley in the Cup race after Haley suffered a hard crash in the Xfinity event.
The fact that Allgaier took a traditionally under-performing Cup car — which he had never driven — to a 25th place finish is impressive.
One other note from the NASCAR weekend, I spent some time in close proximity to Richard Childress, as he always hangs out on top of a building at Pocono where media are permitted to take photos from. I happened to notice that Childress still wears Wrangler jeans. That company sponsored his team years ago when Dale Earnhardt was the driver.
I wrapped up my month of racing by taking in the IndyCar race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
While the event was dominated by Josef Newgarden, I must give props to Marcus Ericcson. The former Formula 1 driver made the race interesting as he dramatically chased down Newgarden in the closing laps, closing to within a couple of car lengths at the finish line
I’ll admit one of the primary reasons I attended the race was because I wanted to be at an IndyCar race Jimmie Johnson competed in.
Not surprisingly, Johnson — who has very little testing or experience racing in IndyCars — struggled. His car looked “uncomfortable” as it slogged around the track.
I do laud Johnson for his late-career switch to IndyCar competition, but I give him little chances of improving. And I also continually remember that some very talented IndyCar drivers in recent memory — including Dario Franchitti and Sam Hornish — struggled when they attempted to switch to stock cars, and at much younger ages than the 45-year-old Johnson.
