SUNBURY — Three candidates have registered to run for Milton mayor, according to the Northumberland County Elections Office.
Incumbent Mayor Ed Nelson will face a challenge in the spring from fellow Democrat Tom Aber, who previously ran for Northumberland County commissioner.
Joe Moralez, a member of Milton Borough Council, is the only Republican to have filed paperwork to enter the race, according to the Elections Office.
