Williamsport business holds beam-signing ceremony

WILLIAMSPORT — Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, recently hosted a beam signing ceremony to mark the next construction phase at its Williamsport, plant to celebrate the company’s $22.5 million expansion project. Prysmian’s investment will create at least 27 new jobs and includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing plant.
“In a few days, with the help of heavy equipment and expert builders, this beam will find its place at the heart of our new plant addition,” said David Horton, plant manager of Prysmian’s Williamsport facility. “This moment fills me with great excitement, not only on a personal level but also for our dedicated employees and all of you, whose support has been invaluable in bringing us to this point.”
Community partners and Prysmian Group employees gathered to sign one of the beams comprising the 51,000-square-foot addition. The new construction includes an addition to the existing building to create more manufacturing space and a retention pond to handle increased stormwater run-off.
“As I look around today, we’re already well on our way with this expansion and it’s exciting to see our investment come to life. We wouldn’t be here today without all of you, the hardworking individuals who have contributed their time, skills, dedication and efforts to make this project successful.,” said Paul Furtado, COO of Prysmian Group North America. “Expanding our Williamsport facility allows us to meet the increasing and changing needs of the power transmission and distribution market.”
Prysmian received funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) through a $135,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $125,000 from the City of Williamsport to fund the expansion.
As a part of Prysmian’s ongoing commitment to upgrade its plants across its North American footprint, this investment is helping meet the need for power transmission and distribution upgrades in the region and double the U.S.’s ability to manufacture advanced transmission conductors with E3X® technology.
“Prysmian’s E3X technology helps increase capacity, efficiency, and reliability of transmission lines, allowing for more power to be transmitted with low losses without expanding the physical footprint of a project,” said Brian DiLascia, senior vice president of Power Distribution for Prysmian Group North America. “We’re excited to expand the use of this technology alongside our customer, Invenergy.”
The facility expansion is supported by a long-term agreement with Invenergy Transmission, a leader in U.S. high-voltage direct current transmission infrastructure, to supply 12,500 miles of advanced transmission conductor for some of the largest clean energy transmission projects in the U.S.
Through this long-term supply agreement with Invenergy, Prysmian will supply up to 12,500 miles of overhead conductor cable through 2029 to support Invenergy’s portfolio of long-distance high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) transmission projects in the U.S. Invenergy Transmission expects the conductor order to support projects including the Grain Belt Express, New Mexico North Path and Cimarron Link lines. The 5,000-megawatt Grain Belt Express project will improve affordability and reliability for consumers across four vital U.S. power grids, including the regional grid that serves Pennsylvania, the PJM Interconnection.
