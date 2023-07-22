Williamsport business holds beam-signing ceremony

WILLIAMSPORT — Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, recently hosted a beam signing ceremony to mark the next construction phase at its Williamsport, plant to celebrate the company’s $22.5 million expansion project. Prysmian’s investment will create at least 27 new jobs and includes a 51,000-square-foot addition to the existing plant.

“In a few days, with the help of heavy equipment and expert builders, this beam will find its place at the heart of our new plant addition,” said David Horton, plant manager of Prysmian’s Williamsport facility. “This moment fills me with great excitement, not only on a personal level but also for our dedicated employees and all of you, whose support has been invaluable in bringing us to this point.”

