DANVILLE — Traffic flow in the borough of Danville will be upgraded, thanks to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) grant announced by Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
“I applaud local officials who successfully applied to the Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program,” Culver said. “The more than $145,000 grant they’ve been awarded will be used to purchase software that will connect traffic signals throughout the borough and facilitate real-time monitoring and operation of those signals.”
