WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming Tri-County NAACP of Williamsport and CommUnity Zone of Lewisburg will be holding a regional Juneteenth Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in Brandon Park, Williamsport.
Juneteenth commemorates the day two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect when news of the end of the Civil War and the end of chattel slavery reached the farthest flung parts of the reunified nation, in Galveston, Texas, during the summer of 1865. It is intended to be a day of joy, celebration, and a recommitment to the values of freedom and building a good community for all.
The event in Williamsport will begin with a 9 a.m. prayer at a cemetery on Freedom Road, where 10 fallen soldiers are buried. A peace walk will then move to Brandon Park.
The event in the park will include a prayer and the singing of the Black National Anthem, followed by greetings from Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.
The keynote speech, by culinary historian Adrian Miller of Colorado, will be held at 11:30.
The remainder of the event will feature poems, the spoken word, dancing and open mic opportunities. Food trucks, art exhibits and informational displays will be included. A COVID-19 vaccination clinic, provided by River Valley Health and Dental, will take place between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
In addition to the CommUnity Zone and the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP, other organizational partners include the TLC (Transitional Living Centers), the Williamsport YWCA, the James V. Brown Library, the Lycoming United Way, the Bloomsburg Coalition for Social Equity, and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council.
Event sponsors include the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation, PPL, First National Bank, Bucknell University, Lycoming College, Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University, the City of Williamsport, Overhead Door, First Quality Tissue, Woodlands Bank, UNC Press, Cricket Financial, Franco’s Lounge, and Trot Fitness.
For more information about the event, visit the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP website, call or text 570-360-9250, or email lycomingtricountynaacp@gmail.com.
