Weekender: Bucknell students giving back

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University business students are making it their business to give back to an early learning center in Union County.
Summit Early Learning is an early childhood education center with locations in Snyder, Union, Mifflin and Northumberland counties. It serves more than 800 families across six centers and classrooms in public schools. Working with expecting parents and children up to age 12, Summit Early Learning's main goal is to improve the quality of life for the families they serve.
Starting in September, students enrolled in Bucknell University's Management 101 class decided to lend a helping hand at the center located at 205 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
Management 101 at Bucknell is a course where sophomore students get real-world company and organizational experience that incorporates business, community engagement, accounting, human resources, and more. Each semester about 25 students that form a "company" pick a community partner to dedicate their time and resources to.
Two companies comprised of approximately 50 students within the Management 101 class are dedicating more than 500 total hours of work to revamp and refurbish the facilities, to make it a brighter place for students, staff an parents.
Each company of Bucknell students are continuing to paint classrooms, paint murals on walls, landscape exteriors, freshening up playground equipment, and creating a picnic area for students and staff. Work at the center will continue throughout November.
Bucknell sophomore Caroline Marcus worked on a mural depicting Summit Learning Center's mascots, Poppy and Paulie.
"It makes me feel really good helping kids," Marcus said. "The mural will make their day better every time they see it."
Executive Director of the Lewisburg branch of Summit Learning, Doug Bertanzetti said the Bucknell students have been popping in at the center for a few hours during the weekdays and have been working on the weekends.
"Summit has not paid for anything," said Bertanzetti. "Everything from mulch, soil, grass seed, rose bushes, picnic tables, paint, supplies and all the labor, has been provided by the Bucknell students."
"I think for our families and children, having a college student come in and do projects like this is just great," said Jennifer Rice, Lewisburg Summit Learning Center director. "This is an age of education which is underfunded and overlooked, the need is great and the timing of these projects are key.
"The staff is really excited about the work and fundraising the students are doing for the center," she continued. "The children love having them in and seeing new faces."
Not only are the Bucknell students sprucing up the building and grounds of the center, they are also raising funds to help the center continue it's efforts of providing much needed learning opportunities for the young students.
Fundraising efforts have included a shirt sale, 5K race an event held recently at Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt.
"They have already raised over $4,000 over the past several weeks for Summit," Bertanzetti said. "The impact of their volunteerism is impacting lives."
Meanwhile Rice said the funds will go towards the purchase of new furniture, bikes for the playground, and high-quality toys, like "magna tiles" for the students.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
