MILTON — When Branden Mestach first visited Christ Wesleyan Church while singing with the chorale from Indiana Wesleyan University he had no idea he would one day be named the church's lead pastor.
Mestach, who grew up in Indiana, recently began his tenure as the church's lead pastor. He replaced Arlie Davis, who retired after 40 years in ministry.
A 2007 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University with degrees in business and youth ministry, Mestach said he forged friendships in the Milton community while visiting Christ Wesleyan with his school's chorale.
Upon graduating from college, Mestach learned the Christ Wesleyan's Meadowbrook Christian School was advertising for a guidance counselor and athletic director.
"When I traveled with the chorale, I stayed with (Meadowbrook's) athletic director and guidance counselor," Mestach recalled. "I thought what an awesome job that would be."
Although he had other job offers in other states, Mestach knew he was being called to serve in Milton when offered the job with Meadowbrook.
"There was no doubt, nothing about the job I did not like," he said. "It was a complete fit. I love sports and I love teenagers. God answered my prayers."
Although she was originally from Milton and attended Christ Wesleyan Church, Mestach initially got to know his now wife Nikky while she was also attending Indiana Wesleyan University.
Their relationship blossomed after he moved to Milton, and the two were married in 2013.
Nikky noted that Branden was a constant source of support for her as she attended nursing school throughout their first four years of marriage.
She now works as an emergency room nurse. The two have a 2-year-old daughter, Brinkley.
Branden's twin brother, Brent, works as the Media Arts director at Christ Wesleyan.
While he initially started working at Meadowbrook Christian School, Branden naturally transitioned into other positions within Christ Wesleyan.
When he became the church's youth pastor, Branden reflected on a moment from his time in college in which he distinctively heard God speak to him.
While a quartet he was a member of was performing at a youth camp, Branden said a teenager at the camp poured his heart out to him.
"I was by a river... at that camp," Branden recalled. "(God) said 'trust me, I want you in youth ministry.'"
He also felt God telling him that by the time he was in his mid 30s he would need to decide if he would continue serving in ministry, or go to work in the business world.
In addition to serving as a youth pastor at Christ Wesleyan, Branden most recently served as the pastor of the church's Sunbury campus.
Now in his mid 30s, Branden knew when the opportunity presented itself that he was being called to become Christ Wesleyan's lead pastor, upon Davis' retirement.
"I fasted and prayed," Branden said. "God gave me a peace about it."
Nikky noted that both she and her husband feel "100% called" to their careers.
Among the many pieces of advice Davis has given to Branden, he is particularly keen on trusting his leadership skills.
"Pastor Arlie had a vision, he worked to accomplish that vision," Branden said. "He trusts his leadership instincts in that it doesn't always please other people. He liked to please other people."
He also noted that Davis created a good working environment for staff, something Branden plans to continue.
"He knew how to lead a team," Branden said, of Davis.
Moving forward, Branden said Christ Wesleyan is planning to start a church for those recovering from addiction, at its Sunbury campus.
The church also plans to expand its mission outreach locally and nationally.
Branden will also be preparing his congregation for what he classifies as "wild waters ahead" as he believes the church will come under attack through the "cancel culture" movement.
He is also interested in receiving feedback from Christ Wesleyan's congregants about his sermons.
"I'm intentional about asking people how do they feel," Branden said. "What was that sermon for you? Are people being challenged?"
He also shared his feelings about Christ Wesleyan's role in the church community. Approximately 1,600 people attend services at the church each week.
"It's important as Christians, as one of the bigger churches, that we are not try ing to compete with anyone," Branden said. "If the churches in our area cooperate, and not compete, we can affect the valley for Jesus."
