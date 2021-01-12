DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will begin Wednesday, Jan. 13, on Interstate 180 eastbound and westbound lanes in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, for crack sealing.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will be performing crack sealing between the Turbotville Exit and the Lycoming County line. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, crews will be working in the eastbound lanes.
On Thursday, Jan. 14, crews will be working in the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures while work is being performed.
Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.