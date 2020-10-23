LEWISBURG — Lewisburg students who did not take Keystone Exams canceled during the previous school year will not have to make them up. Directors of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) approved a waiver for students whose proficiency exams were canceled after school buildings were shuttered in March. The waiver did not apply to Keystone Exams planned for the spring of the current school year. “If they are in a Keystone-eligible class this year, they still have to take it,” explained Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent. “If they were in it last year they don’t have to make it up.” Polinchock told directors the waiver would have no bearing on whether the student graduates. Also, colleges did not consider Keystone Exams when evaluating a student. High school freshmen and sophomores typically take Keystone Exams in algebra, biology and English literature. Other exams are also given. Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, noted requests for proposals for heating and air conditioning modernization were being circulated. Improvement of air quality at Kelly Elementary, Linntown Intermediate and Donald H. Eichhorn Middle schools were at the top of a list of requirements. It was noted that pricing must be firm and no change orders resulting in higher costs would be permitted. The board also approved an addendum for the contract of Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent. An adjustment of benefits was made due to an oversight rather than a salary change for the Act 93 employee. It was noted that Moser was under contract to earn $129,250 for the 2020-21 school year.
