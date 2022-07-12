Montoursville woman raising funds through Help Hope Live

MONTOURSVILLE — Family and friends of Jennifer Kershner are raising money to pay for uninsured medical expenses associated with her kidney transplant.
Kershner has chosen to fundraise with the national medical fundraising nonprofit Help Hope Live, in part because the organization assures fiscal accountability of funds raised and tax deductibility for donors.
Kershner is a 50-year-old woman who has been suffering with end-stage renal disease for the last 10 years. She received a kidney transplant from UPMC Transplant Services in Pittsburgh.
She graduated from Montoursville Area High School in 1989, and is currently unemployed. The company she worked for closed it doors in December.
She has four children and two grandchildren. She and her husband, Duke, were married in 2016.
Kershner will have many uninsured, transplant-related expenses, such as co-pays, deductibles, doctor visits, gas/hotel rooms, and the costly immunosuppressant medications she will need to take for the rest of her life. She has been told that she will need to raise $40,000 for these expenses.
For more information or to donate, visit https://helphopelive.org/campaign/13454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.