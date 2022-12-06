WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Womens network, has been recognized as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News and World Report.

“UPMC women’s health services have a long-standing history of quality in our region connecting women in all stages of life with compassionate and experienced providers for many years.,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This recognition honors the efforts made by our team members that continue in their commitment of providing the highest-quality maternity care to our neighbors, family members and the communities we serve. As part of the UPMC Magee-Womens family, we’re adding on to our legacy – advancing treatment options, expanding services, and taking the high standard of maternity care and women’s services we're known for in the region to a new level.”

