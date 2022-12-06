WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Williamsport, part of the UPMC Magee-Womens network, has been recognized as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News and World Report.
“UPMC women’s health services have a long-standing history of quality in our region connecting women in all stages of life with compassionate and experienced providers for many years.,” said Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This recognition honors the efforts made by our team members that continue in their commitment of providing the highest-quality maternity care to our neighbors, family members and the communities we serve. As part of the UPMC Magee-Womens family, we’re adding on to our legacy – advancing treatment options, expanding services, and taking the high standard of maternity care and women’s services we're known for in the region to a new level.”
In addition to UPMC Williamsport, UPMC Harrisburg and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh also have been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care.
“We provide maternity care throughout all the regions that UPMC serves via our women’s health service line, and we are honored to provide our expectant parents with safe, high-quality patient experiences,” said Richard Beigi, M.D., president of UPMC Magee. “It’s a privilege to serve our communities in this manner, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”
The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide high-quality labor & delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies for its 2022-2023 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Fewer than half of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.
To be recognized among the Best Hospitals for Maternity, hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC) rates, among other measures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.