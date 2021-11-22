Voting for The Standard-Journal Pet of the Year contest is open through noon Friday, Nov. 26.

Standings, as of Monday, are as follows:

T1. Rustee Delcamp, 3,000

T1. Tom Delcamp, 3,000

3. Hobbes Best, 700

4. Tess Brdige, 331

5T. Bella Zublick, 250

5T. Sophie Zublick, 250

5T. MJ Zublick, 250

8. Piper Polcyn, 200

9. Bubbles Slother, 71

10. Luna and Baz Stewart, 40

11. Mae Mae Slother, 30

12. Sophie Griffin, 21

13. Remington Hill, 1

14. Abby Pfleegor, 1

15. Leo Ruiz, 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.