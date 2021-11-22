Voting for The Standard-Journal Pet of the Year contest is open through noon Friday, Nov. 26.
Standings, as of Monday, are as follows:
T1. Rustee Delcamp, 3,000
T1. Tom Delcamp, 3,000
3. Hobbes Best, 700
4. Tess Brdige, 331
5T. Bella Zublick, 250
5T. Sophie Zublick, 250
5T. MJ Zublick, 250
8. Piper Polcyn, 200
9. Bubbles Slother, 71
10. Luna and Baz Stewart, 40
11. Mae Mae Slother, 30
12. Sophie Griffin, 21
13. Remington Hill, 1
14. Abby Pfleegor, 1
15. Leo Ruiz, 1
