The importance of early learning
When my students walk in on that first day, they can be nervous, shy, and unsure of what to expect. But I know that the education we’re able to provide them while they’re in our care sets the foundation for their future success.
Research is clear that children who have the opportunity of a high-quality early education program are more likely to be prepared for learning once they reach kindergarten, and they score better in reading and math skills. They are more confident to make friends, ask or answer questions in class, and are prepared for the school day.
Teachers statewide, including me, thank our lawmakers, especially Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver, for their votes to approve the 2022-23 PA state budget which included funding to expand high quality Pre-k and Head Start to more eligible families, as well as $25 million to expand eligibility for families enrolled in subsidized child care and $115 million in federal funds for child care staff recruitment and retention bonuses. However, more needs to be done.
We need to continue seeing the support of our lawmakers until all children in Pennsylvania have access to these programs and early learning providers can pay their teachers a livable wage without going out of business. It is our best chance to prepare every child for success in kindergarten and in life.
Becky Crawford, Watsontown
A thank you to seniors
I would like to say thank you to members and staff at the Milton Adult Community Center for a wonderful open house on Aug. 30.
What a great time, and so much fun playing Bingo, a cake wheel, and the refreshments were very good.
Everyone made the day, and I have to say I was impressed by the singing, hand clapping and the many who gut up and danced when the live entertainment presented their show. Whoever said older folks can’t dance should have been at this open house. Great to see so many active and dancing.
Let’s do it again. If you missed it, you missed a great fun-filled day.
Sue Leech, New Columbia
The dawn of the EV
Since Biden took office, our government has been pushing electric vehicles heavily. Because of that, I thought it best I do some research on the in’s and out’s of these EV’s. So, where is the best place to do this research? The internet, where you can find anything!
Things I wanted to know, and you should too, was development stage, longevity, charging capabilities and of course expended batter disposal. The electric vehicle industry is still in its infancy, but it’s growing fast. A lot of people might think that electric vehicles are emission free but they are not. The source of electricity must come from somewhere, and that somewhere is generally from a power plant that is fueled by coal.
Most of the major manufacturers are developing electric vehicles. The most popular one currently is the Tesla. Cost of an electric vehicle varies by manufacturer, and they have been in the development stages since 1996. The least expensive is the Nissan Leaf starting at a cost of $20,875, and the most expensive is the Porsche Taycan Turbo starting at a cost of $181,450.
The life of the battery is between 10 to 20 years. The cost of a new battery is between $3,000-$18,000 depending on the electric vehicle. Charging a battery can take as little as five minutes or as long as five days. The charging time is dependent upon the charging station being used based on the kilowatts it will generate. An in-home 40A 240 volt Level 2 charging system will cost around $329. On the road charging stations, the average cost per kilowatt hour is between $0.40 and $0.70 a minute, and you may get around 3 to 4 miles for every kilowatt hour. For example, if your battery is rated at 73 kilowatt hours (kWh) and the power of the charger is 7 kilowatts (kW) then the time to fully charge your battery is 73/7 or 10 hours and 25 minutes which is 625 minutes at $0.40 per minute, your cost is $250.00. You get around 73x3 or 216 miles on a fully charged 73 kWh battery. Now there are a lot of variables in figuring out these costs, so keep in mind that this is only an example to show you how to do the calculations.
How far can an EV go on a single charge of its battery? This depends on a variety of things, such as the make and model, how you drive it, and the size and power of the battery. The electric vehicles available today can travel over 200 miles on a single charge. This will improve over time as they develop better battery systems, such as a solid-state battery. When the battery has reached its end life what will we do with them. Ultimately you have three primary options: recycling, re-use, and disposal. I am concerned that we are trading one environmental problem for another.
One final note, natural elements affect batteries. Such as extremely hot weather and extremely cold weather. Consider the climate and area where you live. I wrote this letter to encourage you to gather your knowledge about the electric vehicle now so you can make knowledgeable decisions when the time comes. I encourage everyone to search the internet to familiarize yourself with needed terminology for electric vehicles.
I wish they would stop calling this wave as renewable energy because there is nothing renewable about it at all. For me, I am waiting for the hover vehicle.
Clair Moyer, Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.