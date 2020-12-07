SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC), the area’s premier community choral will be releasing its third virtual performance, available for free Dec. 14 on YouTube, Facebook and the SVC’s website, SVCMusic.org.
The performance will feature two well-known favorites from the SVC’s traditional, in-person Candlelight Christmas program, “Still, Still, Still” and “Candlelight Carol,” along with a few readings by Carlos Kearns.
Members of the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) will also be joining the SVC in the performance.
Gary Boerckel, of Lycoming College, said The Norman Luboff Choir was one of the leading American choruses from the 1950s through the 1970s. The choir’s recording of “Still, Still, Still” in 1958 was an instant hit. The melody probably originated in the region around Salzburg, Austria–Mozart’s birthplace and the setting for The Sound of Music. It was first published in a collection of folk songs in 1865.
John Rutter said he wrote “Candlelight Carol” in 1984 as the result of a conversation with the director of a Catholic church choir.
