MONTOURSVILLE — Sean Foster was recently named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Year for 2020.
Foster, a transportation construction inspector supervisor, inspects and verifies the quality of materials used in District 3. It was noted that for a period in 2020, Foster's District 3 Materials Unit, Construction Unit was short two managers. He was credited for going above and beyond job duties to ensure work was completed on time and within budget.
Foster, who was also credited for maintaining a positive attitude while doing extra work, assisted an acting materials manager in an investigation of sand from a local quarry. The material was believed to have issues with gradations.
Improvements in efficiency, cost savings and professional development of employees were also attributed to the well-liked Foster, who has been with PennDOT for 16 years.
Foster, of Montoursville, lives with wife Melissa and children Graham and Amanda. When not on the job, he loves to hunt, spend time outdoors and spending time with his children.
