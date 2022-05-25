LEWISBURG — Nearly 1,100 American flags were placed on the graves of military veterans Tuesday evening at Lewisburg Cemetery.
Volunteers included Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, ballplayers and others who spread out over virtually the entire expanse of the cemetery.
The annual distribution, usually held the Tuesday before Memorial Day, is sponsored and organized by Lewisburg American Legion Post 182.
The post has also announced that its Memorial Day parade would start at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Second and Market streets, head west to Seventh Street and south to Lewisburg Cemetery. A ceremony would follow with guest speaker Stan Hudson, retired as Evangelical Community Hospital safety and emergency manager.
Hudson has also served on the Pennsylvania Counter Terrorism Task Force, chaired the North Central Incident Management Team, chaired the North Central Health and Medical Team and was a member of the Pennsylvania Department of Health State Advisory Committee.
