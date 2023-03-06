LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will hold an Easy Pea-sy Gardening Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.
During the workshop, participants will DIY their own pea planter and trellis to take home. Participants will also be using their imagination during a story time and enjoying other STEAM activities that all center around the pea.
“The Easy Pea-sy Gardening Workshop offered at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum provides an excellent opportunity for participants to learn about the importance of gardening through demonstrations and activities focused on the pea,” said workshop facilitator and LCM advisory board member, Carol Brame. “By engaging all five senses, gardening can help children to better understand the process and where their food comes from.”
This workshop is made possible by in-kind support from Reiff's Nursery and Greenhouses of Mifflinburg.
“I am very excited to help plan this event for the third year in a row,” says Kallan Carter, LCM Susquehanna University Service Leader. “I am looking forward to a beautiful day outside planting with the kids and learning all-about peas!”
This workshop is recommended for children 6 years and older. Registration is required for all participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.