LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will hold an Easy Pea-sy Gardening Workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg.

During the workshop, participants will DIY their own pea planter and trellis to take home. Participants will also be using their imagination during a story time and enjoying other STEAM activities that all center around the pea.

