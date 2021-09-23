LEWISBURG — Beginning Oct. 3, approximately 700 employees at Evangelical Community Hospital will see an increase in their wages as the hospital moves to make the minimum base pay for all positions $15 per hour.
“We are constantly evaluating marketplace changes and other factors that impact the retention of our current workforce and the recruitment of new individuals in the future,” said Rachel Smith, vice president of People and Culture at Evangelical. “This increase shows our commitment to being a strong employer of choice in the region and our desire to continually recruit high caliber individuals to be part of the healthcare environment.”
The change in pay rate recognizes that every role at the hospital plays a part in caring for the community and provides individuals at all levels the ability to earn a wage that supports the rising cost of living.
Available positions at the hospital can be viewed at www.evanhospital.com/careers.
