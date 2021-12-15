HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) this week welcomed the Lewisburg Area High School Green Dragons boys cross country team to the state Capitol building in Harrisburg.
The team was honored by the Pennsylvania Senate upon capturing first place in Class 2A during the 2021 PIAA State Cross Country Championships Nov. 6 in Hershey. Earning their fourth undefeated season and having a record with a total 61 wins and zero losses, the team distinguished itself by winning its third consecutive District 4 title and fourth Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference title.
“It is so encouraging to see what these young men continue to accomplish year after year,” Yaw said. “There is no question that their hard work and determination makes them an example for others on and off the cross country course.”
Under the expert guidance of Coach Ron Hess, the team is comprised of Jacob Hess; Thomas Hess; Jonathan Hess; Bryce Ryder; Connor Murray; Kieran Murray; Liam Shabahang and alternates Jonah Carney and Ben Bailey.
Also in attendance during the Senate recognition was Assistant Coach Jessica Hess and Lewisburg Athletic Director Stephanie Beaver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.