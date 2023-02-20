LEWISBURG — Joe Southerton believes it’s soothing to know nature doesn’t change.
“The human world is changing at a frightening pace, but the natural world maintains its rhythms,” he said, while repeating a quote from author and naturalist John Serrao.
Southerton is a retired Mifflinburg Middle School science teacher. He is originally from Honesdale, and wife Mary Rose grew up in Scranton.
Both went to Bloomsburg University to become teachers and in 1980, and Southerton then landed his job teaching science in the Mifflinburg Area School District.
The couple have five children, all of whom are now grown and are involved in the education field.
For 35 years, Southerton taught middle school science and outdoor education classes for the district. He still loves teaching outdoor education, and for eight years has continued to teach children from the Mifflinburg school district at the Wesley Forest camp, near Weikert.
“I stand on the shoulders of some great outdoor education teachers that came before me. It’s a great program which gets kids in the woods,” said Southerton.
Southerton’s many outdoor interests include planting a native pollinator garden in his front yard, studying astronomy from his own backyard observatory, and taking hikes to do some bird watching, listening and identifying a variety of birds.
“I was deer hunting one season and saw a flock of birds land in a small stand of sumac eating from the seed heads on the bushes,” Southerton recalled. “They seemed so tame and I couldn’t figure out what kind of birds they were. I went back to my cousin’s house. She had book on birds and was able to determine that the birds I saw were pine grosbeaks. The rest of my hunt, I was looking for these pine grosbeaks instead of deer. I have never been able to find any since that time.”
Southerton is most fascinated by owls. He has made life-sized cutouts of the owls of Pennsylvania, and has spoken to many about the importance of the birds to the ecosystem. He noted their numbers are declining.
“The common barn owl are on the decline in our region due to changing farm practices. In Pennsylvania there remains only about 100 pairs of the barn owl,” Southerton said.
The owls rely on open grass fields for their main prey of mice and small rodents. Southerton said due to economics, farmers rely more now on cash crops like corn and soybeans and plant their fields, accordingly leaving very little land in grass.
He said the tiny saw-whet owl lives in the deep woods.
“There are more out there than what people realize, you just need to know where to look for them,” said Southerton.
“Even when the woods are silent at night, there is a wonder there that you can enjoy,” he continued. “Every time you get out in nature there is always something there to see and experience the wonders of nature.
“Take, for example, the season we are in as we approach spring,” Southerton continued. “We are seeing the beginning of the cycle of life once again, and if you tune into it every week there is a new event or something different to explore and learn about.”
Southerton believes modern technology has brought us to instant access of the world around us.
“We’ve been burdened by bad news and we are turning our backs on nature,” he said. “We have gravitated towards the internet and television, and have forgotten the natural world.”
But not all technology is bad as Southerton has found several apps for his smart phone which has helped him during his nature quests.
For instance, the app “Merlin” picks up audio recordings of birds and then identifies that bird by the song they make.
“It’s a great way to start to appreciate birds and to identify them by their sounds,” he said.
Not only does Southerton enjoy bird watching and listening, he also takes the time to study the stars. Southerton built his own telescope and observatory in his backyard.
In what seems like any ordinary shed are charts of galaxies, stars, and planets along with books and texts on the universe. But the telescope he built himself, and the retracting roof of the shed, is just the ticket for observing the stars.
“I was able to build the telescope myself,” Southerton explained. “I got to polish the huge lens and build a motor and gearbox that turns the telescope gradually against the earth’s orbit to better view the stars for extended periods.”
Southerton took machine shop classes at SUN Area Career and Technology Center in order to design a gearbox and motor to turn the telescope.
He also has a telescope that his students helped him polish the lens, paint, and build in class.
Sotherton has pictures from his telescope of the Hercules star cluster. To the naked eye, the cluster looks like one star. But viewing from the telescope, you can see the cluster is made up of 100,000 stars.
“It’s a way to enjoy life and really never be bored,” said Sotherton. “When you get involved in nature, it not only makes you appreciate it, it makes you want to learn more and get involved in conservation and protection measures.
“All these things are better when you do them with other people.”
While his children were in the home, Southerton and his wife set aside Thursday of each week as family day. On that day the Southerton family would go off on a trek into the woods, along a creek or out in the field learning and having fun together.
“I was introduced to wildflowers when a friend, Shirley Bingaman, showed me a wild pink lady slipper, a native orchid in the woods. It fascinated me,” said Southerton.
His interest in creeks and streams was fostered by Jere Motto.
Southerton said his middle school classroom was usually one of the loudest in the building.
“The classroom was usually noisy with the excitement of learning,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed trying to create an element of discovery in my classroom and students are drawn in and don’t even realize they are learning.”
Those interested in starting to bird watch should invest in a pair of binoculars, Southerton said.
“But if you’re really going to get involved, make sure you get a good pair,” he advised. “I would put a little money into them because you will use them for the rest of your life.
“Secondly, a good field guide is always good,” he continued. “Be sure you get one to identify birds in your region. Get involved in a group such as the Audubon Society, or the native plant society, or a garden club, or an outdoor excursion club.”
Finally, head outdoors.
“We live in a remarkable place to discover the natural world,” Southerton said. “The number of trails in Pennsylvania, combined, are longer than the Appalachian Trail. Do it with a friend or family and make it a wonderful experience.”
He also encourages going out at night, taking in the sky and listening for owls.
Not only are these things science, but for Southerton it’s a spiritual thing.
“The heavens declare the glories of God,” he said. “I’m always enriched spiritually as well as scientifically when I’m in nature.”
