HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was recently joined by canine companion Honey Bee for a tour of the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, to showcase new features and returning favorites focused on progress at the 2023 Farm Show.
On their tour, Redding and Honey Bee visited some must-see exhibits and encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop by them while at the show.
• Conservation and Sunflower Exhibits, GIANT Expo Hall: Take a look at how Pennsylvania farmers are protecting our precious soil and water resources, how home gardeners can do their part, and what role sunflowers can play not just as a stunning selfie backdrop, but in protecting our environment.
• Forrester Farm Equipment LTD Display, GIANT Expo Hall: Check out the massive machines, including the New Holland FR Forage Cruiser, that will be on display, and learn about the high-tech farm equipment that helps farmers make progress in both efficiency and conservation.
• Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement Booth, GIANT Expo Hall: Stop by the Dog Law Enforcement table at the Farm Show and pick up a dog license application – love your dog, license your dog! Also stop by to see the sweet dogs that will be hanging around.
• Pennsylvania Hardwoods Exhibit/WoodMobile, Main Hall: Learn about Pennsylvania hardwoods and their sustainability and take in their beauty at the refreshed hardwoods exhibit. And don’t forget to check out the fan favorite Pennsylvania WoodMobile to learn even more about the industry’s progress.
• So You Want to Be a Farmer Exhibit, Main Hall: Visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall for interactive info and fun for all ages. Pick the brains of professionals from the new PA Agriculture Business Development Center, PASA Sustainable Agriculture, Rodale, PA No-Till Alliance and more – your destination to feed your progress!
• World War II Homefront Window Display, Maclay Street Lobby, and WWII Display, GIANT Expo Hall: We cannot make progress without first understanding history. See some WWII homefront posters to get a glimpse of the times, and plan to visit Space #2310 in the GIANT Expo Hall to see a WWII display commemorating the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s role during the war.
Thursday, Jan. 12 fis Service Members, Veterans and their Families Day, which will feature the popular Army-Navy Cook-off at 1 p.m., as well as other cooking demonstrations and much more.
For an up-to-date 2023 PA Farm Show schedule of events, visit the show’s website.
2023 Farm Show hours are as follows: Noon to 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 6 food court only; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 7, 9-13; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 8; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
