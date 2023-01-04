Ag secretary visits Farm Show

Brigadier General Laura A. McHugh, Dr. Suzanne Benchoff, Dog Law Advisory Council, with Honey Bee and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, at the Farm Show complex.

 PROVIDED

HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was recently joined by canine companion Honey Bee for a tour of the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, to showcase new features and returning favorites focused on progress at the 2023 Farm Show.

On their tour, Redding and Honey Bee visited some must-see exhibits and encouraged Pennsylvanians to stop by them while at the show.

