TURBOTVILLE — Athletic directors in the Warrior Run and Milton Area school districts are making plans for fall sports practices and games as major construction projects are ongoing in both districts.
In the Warrior Run School District, a $28.7-million project is ongoing to build a new elementary school and renovate the facility’s athletic stadium.
In the Milton Area School District, a $14.1-million project to renovate the district’s athletic stadium, and to build an 18,495-square-foot wellness center is ongoing. That project was expected to be completed by the fall sports season, but has been delayed due to impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Milton recently announced its fall home football games will be played in Danville.
“We are currently still working on all the details with locations of games and practices,” Milton Athletic Director Rod Harris said. “We will potentially be using several different locations (for practices), such as the grass fields behind Baugher Elementary School, White Deer elementary and our Center Street grass area, and any other options we come up with.”
In the Warrior Run School District, Athletic Director Nate Butler said the majority of athletic practices will be able to be held at the middle school/high school complex.
According to Butler, the school’s soccer and field hockey teams will be using the district’s AYSO soccer fields for practice and games. The football team will be utilizing space near the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s barn for practices.
Like the Milton Area School District, Warrior Run’s varsity home football games will be played in Danville. Junior high and junior varsity football games will all be away games.
Junior high softball practice and games will be held at the Northumberland County Sports Complex.
Cross country practices will be held at various locations, “likely at Montour Preserve,” Butler said. Cross country meets will all be away events.
The Warrior Run school board in early March approved eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, as the general contractor for the construction project. The company submitted a $20.58 million bid.
In addition, the following contracts were also approved: Plumbing, Myco Mechanical, of Telford, $1.86 million; HVAC, Myco Mechanical, $2.9 million; and electrical, Lecce Electric, Williamsport, $3.4 million.
Construction of the new elementary school is expected to be completed in November 2022. Doors should be opened to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The Milton school board in January awarded the following contracts for its construction project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
