DANVILLE — The Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) has hired Shannon Lewczyk as its new executive director.
Other than the two women who founded the organization in 1974, she becomes only the third person hired as full-time director in DCDC’s forty-eight year history. A Danville native, Lewczyk was most recently a pre-kindergarten teacher at Busy Little Beavers Early Learning Center, for the last three years.
Prior to that, she was in Florida where she directed several childcare centers over a seven-year period in the Tampa area.
The commitment to educating young children started early for Lewczyk. When still in Danville High School, she began studying early childhood education. She now lives in Milton with her husband and five children.
The DCDC is a community-based organization dedicated to giving children a foundation for lifelong success by providing high quality early learning experiences in safe, nurturing and engaging environments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.