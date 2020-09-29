MIDDLEBURG — Two counts of first-degree murder and all other charges against Christopher T. Fernanders were held for court Tuesday afternoon.
Fernanders appeared at a preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Reed and was defended by court-appointed attorneys EJ Rymsza and Brian Ulmer.
Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos was accused of the shooting deaths of Matthew Bowersox and Heather Campbell on the evening of Friday, July 10 in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings, Hummel's Wharf.
Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, died at the scene. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, died en route to treatment. Fernaders was shot and injured by a restaurant patron who was cleared of any wrongdoing.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch called the only witnesses during the hearing, including the lead Pennsylvania State Police investigator.
Trooper Cameron Wolfburg described arriving on the scene, seeing evidence of blood in the parking lot, shell casings and bullet holes in vehicles and in the Buffalo Wild Wings building. Wolfburg affirmed that autopsies determined the victims each died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The weapon allegedly used was a 9mm so-called "ghost gun," which Wolfberg said was found near the spot where Fernaders fell. His investigation found 9mm ammunition in the truck purportedly driven by Fernanders.
Wolfburg also determined that Fernanders was shot by a third party based on .40 caliber shell casings found near the entrance of the restaurant. Video from inside showed Troy Sprenkle respond to the outdoor activity, though none was available from outside where other witnesses saw Sprenkle fire "three or four" rounds at Fernanders.
A "murder-suicide note" was also discussed. In it, Wolfberg said Fernanders admitted to an illness, but blamed Campbell for being embarrassed by that illness. He thus sought to kill both Campbell and himself. Once married, they were divorced earlier this year.
Fernanders, according to Wolfberg, was subject to protection from abuse orders for previous threats, including an active order issued by Northumberland County in June. He had also previously signed a statement stating he had no firearms.
Rymsza, on rebuttal, asked how Wolfberg concluded Fernanders was the shooter. He replied that witness accounts and where Fernanders had fallen led him to that conclusion.
Toby Gearhart testified that he was in the vestibule of Buffalo Wild Wing with his family after a youth baseball practice. He recalled seeing a black pickup truck pull up and an occupant fire a weapon in the direction of a couple in the parking lot who attempted to run.
Gearhart also testified that Sprenkle came out of the restaurant and fired at Fernanders, who fell a few yards from the black pickup. He then went to the parking lot where he saw Campbell on her back with a blank stare and Bowersox, face down and shaking. Gearhart's wife, a registered nurse, performed CPR on Bowersox.
Monty Anders, a Selinsgrove Borough Police officer, testified that he was the first law officer on the scene. He first saw Fernanders, who was groaning in pain at the time, and asked what had happened. He then notice a semi-automatic pistol from 12 to 15 feet away.
Fernanders was remanded to the Snyder County Prison where he has been held since release from Geisinger Medical Center where he was treated for injuries sustained. Anders observed wounds to the back and abdominal areas, though he could not determine if they were entry or exit wounds.
Three felony firearms counts were also held, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering, contempt or violation of an order and a summary harassment charge.
Reed noted no bail would be set given the nature of the charges. Formal arraignment was set for 8:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29 in Snyder County Court.
