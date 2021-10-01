TURBOTVILLE — As the final preparations take place each year, Randy Watts feels a sense of excitement while preparing to share about the rich heritage of the Warrior Run area.
On Thursday morning, Watts was among a handful of volunteers preparing the Historic Warrior Run Church property for Heritage Days.
After the event was unable to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s Heritage Days returns this year. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the church, located at the intersection of Eighth Street Drive and Susquehanna Trail.
Traditionally held at both the Hower-Slote House and the church, this year’s event will be held exclusively at the church due to the construction of a new elementary school taking place near the house, located on property owned by the Warrior Run School District.
Over the last three days, Watts said volunteers have been preparing the site. The work has included setting up 22 tarps and tents which colonial-era trades will be demonstrated under.
“I get excited when the tarps go up,” Watts said. “This gives (the church property) a different look.”
He credited volunteer John Marr with developing the process for setting up the tarps.
“This would be an all-day chore,” Watts said.
Under Marr’s direction, he said it took about 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon to set up the tarps.
“(Wednesday), there were eight of us here, working hard,” Watts said.
Preparation of the church property will continue throughout the day today for the event.
After Heritage Days was unable to be held in 2020 due to the pandemic, Watts is glad it’s able to return this year.
“We’ve been on hold for a long time,” he said.
While the event will primarily take place outside, Watts will be leading a hymn sing at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the historic church.
“I just love the old hymns,” Watts said.
During the hymn sing, he said John Ravert and Chris Frantz will be playing the church’s historic pump organ.
Demonstrations during Heritage Days will include counted cross stitch, gunsmithing, appliqued wool, blacksmithing, bobbin lace, tatting, quilting, rake making, shingle making, open hearth cooking, genealogy, apple cider pressing, paper making, coopering and brick making.
There will be Revolutionary War and Native American encampments. A reenactment of the Battle of Fort Freeland will not be held this year due to the event taking place at the church.
Watts said the church cemetery will also be highlighted by presentations during the event.
Approximately 500 individuals are buried in the cemetery, including 74 Revolutionary War veterans. The first individuals were buried in the cemetery in 1789, with the final burial occurring in 1940.
Watts hopes the ancestors of those buried in the cemetery will attend the event, and share details of the lives of those buried there with the heritage society.
He noted the cemetery is open year round for individuals to visit. Watts said there’s a detailed map, located on the front of the church building, which shows where each individual is buried in the cemetery.
An estimated 2,000 people attend Heritage Days each year. More than 100 volunteers, including Warrior Run middle and high school students, are involved with demonstrations and other activities during the event.
Those attending Heritage Days will be directed to park in the lot located at the northern end of the property, to the rear of the church building.
For more information on the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society, visit freelandfarm.org.
