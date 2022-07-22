TURBOTVILLE — Education spending saw a big boost with the recent passage of the Pennsylvania state budget, which included $7.6 billion in basic education funding (BEF), a $525 million increase over 2021-2022, and $1.3 billion in special education funding (SEF), $100 million more than last year.

With the combined $625 million in newly allocated funding, Warrior Run School District will receive basic education funding subsidies totaling $7 million and special education funding totaling $1.2 million. These amounts, respectively, represent a $411,235 and $75,612 subsidy bump from the district’s 2021-2022 budget projection.

