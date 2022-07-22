TURBOTVILLE — Education spending saw a big boost with the recent passage of the Pennsylvania state budget, which included $7.6 billion in basic education funding (BEF), a $525 million increase over 2021-2022, and $1.3 billion in special education funding (SEF), $100 million more than last year.
With the combined $625 million in newly allocated funding, Warrior Run School District will receive basic education funding subsidies totaling $7 million and special education funding totaling $1.2 million. These amounts, respectively, represent a $411,235 and $75,612 subsidy bump from the district’s 2021-2022 budget projection.
“It was certainly a welcome surprise. I know Gov. (Tom) Wolf had laid out historic increases for public education but there was a lot of uncertainty before the budget got passed if there would be those increases, but it came around and these are definitely large increases,” said Warrior Run School District Business Manager Tyler Potts. “With a large state increase like that the district is less reliant on the local revenue.”
The district will also receive two one-time grants through the the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). These grants, the School Mental Health Grant and the School Safety and Security Grant, total $100,000 each.
The grant applications are tied to a survey to asses the district’s mental health instruction and services and baseline criteria for physical safety, behavioral health, and school climate.
The increased subsidies will go towards offsetting the district’s $318,000 deficit for the year, which has been driven up by recent high inflation rates. Potts highlighted increases in costs like healthcare, equipment and materials, and the district’s Cyber Academy Program.
“When we talk about big costs, what we always talk about is cyber enrollment and how that has increased,” said Potts. “Between external and internal costs you’re looking at $750,000 to $800,000 that we budgeted for next year, which is a large increase over what we had budgeted in 2021-22.”
Potts said the district did not qualify for a portion of the state’s additional $225 million in Level Up supplements, which were awarded to the state’s poorest 100 school districts.
“Certainly this funding was a larger increase than normal in years past but there’s never a guarantee that there’s going to be an increase,” said Potts, who explained that district practice has always been to budget as closely to previous years’ allocations as possible. “I’m not expecting large increases like this again moving into the future, but certainly any increases are welcomed.”
Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.