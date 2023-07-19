LEWISBURG — A member of the U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team returned to her home field Tuesday, instructing student athletes in a sport which she remains deeply passionate about, and committed to.
Tuesday marked the second year that Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 Lewisburg Area High School graduate, returned to her hometown, to lead a field hockey clinic for young players following in her footsteps.
The clinic provided athletes with lessons on stick work and flow drills. These techniques were later implemented during a gameplay session, where players applied what they just learned into a real-game situation.
“When I was growing up, I would travel to Philadelphia for training and practice,” said Sumfest. “When I’d come back I’d always want to be able to provide sessions for girls to make it more convenient and easier for them.
“I think it’s really awesome to see the young girls so adamant on wanting to do little clinics like this,” she continued. “I would love to see (field hockey) grow into a bigger sport around here... It’s huge in Philadelphia. It’s huge in New Jersey.”
However, she said it’s not quite as popular in Central Pennsylvania.
“I just want to be able to give back and hopefully be a part of growing it,” said Sumfest. “I do a lot on social media to try and post out drills or videos of stick work, just for girls to be able to look for something to work on.”
Sumfest recently returned from traveling in Europe during June, with the U.S. Women’s National Team, and played for a league in Australia during the fall 2022 season.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Sumfest. “You’re playing against the top players in the world. We just played Holland and Belgium, they’re in the top five. So, just being exposed to that kind of environment is really awesome.”
As one might imagine, playing internationally has its own unique set of rewards and challenges.
“You have to make some sacrifices to be able to be in that high-performance environment,” Sumfest explained. “A lot of us will work another part-time job, and it usually has to be remote part-time, just because of our training schedule. Then when we travel, we’re gone for like a month at a time, so it has to be flexible.”
Sumfest also shared some of the differences experiences at the professional level.
“It’s a bit different than college and high school, where you’re surrounded 24/7 with people that remind you that you’re an athlete,” she said. “You always have to remind yourself to make those high-performance decisions, just to be able to put yourself in a situation to perform your best.”
When asked for advice to give to young athletes, Sumfest admitted she still has to remind herself of one thing.
“Having one bad practice, or one bad game isn’t a reflection of where you currently are,” she said. “It’s really easy as athletes to get kind of down on yourself, looking at performance, but it’s really important to look at the bigger picture.”
Sumfest encourages athletes to focus more on how they have been improving over the last month or year, and avoiding being discouraged by one bad moment.
“So, just thinking bigger picture,” she said. “How is my fitness improving? How is my on-field play improving? And just kind of looking for those markers.”
For Sumfest, there are no plans to stop playing anytime soon.
“I hope to play as long as I can, and my goal right now is to go to the Olympics,” Sumfest shared. “Right now we’re training and trying to make the roster for the Pan-Am team, which will go to our Olympic qualifier. Then from there, hopefully we qualify for the Olympics.”
Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.
