LEWISBURG — A member of the U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team returned to her home field Tuesday, instructing student athletes in a sport which she remains deeply passionate about, and committed to.

Tuesday marked the second year that Cassie Sumfest, a 2017 Lewisburg Area High School graduate, returned to her hometown, to lead a field hockey clinic for young players following in her footsteps.

Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.