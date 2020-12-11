The governor’s mitigation efforts announced Thursday came as the United States set another grim milestone in its battle with the coronavirus.
The U.S. recorded 3,124 deaths Wednesday, the highest one-day total yet, according to Johns Hopkins University. Up until last week, the peak was 2,603 deaths on April 15, when New York City was the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. The more than 3,000 deaths is more than the US experienced on D-Day or 9/11.
Evangelical Community Hosital President/CEO Kendra Aucker released the following statement in the wake of new mitigation efforts announced by the governor.
“We are being significantly challenged by the surge of COVID-19 in the community. We have more COVID-19-positive inpatients than ever before. Today, there are 42 COVID-19 patients in our hospital. On top of that we have a significant number of patients seeking our care for other health issues. As a result, we’ve been forced to modulate some services in order to redeploy staff to help with immediate patient care needs.
“While I understand and appreciate the impact this announcement will have on local restaurants, retail businesses, and student athletes, as a healthcare provider we fully support these latest restrictions along with the justification for the actions presented by all of the presenters, including Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, president and CEO of Geisinger. We’ve experienced similar increases and operational stresses at our hospital.
“These restrictions are vital to ensuring Evangelical and all of the hospitals in Pennsylvania can continue to care for their communities.
“We need everyone’s help right now. Please follow these and all other important mitigation efforts to see us through this public health crisis.”
