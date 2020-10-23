LEWISBURG — Victor Davis Hanson of the Stanford Hoover Institution will speak from 8 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 via a webinar on "The 70th Anniversary of the Korean War: Its Legacy for American Identity in the World."
The program will be dedicated to George Ramer, Bucknell University Class of 1950, who was killed during the war in Korea. Ramer was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest honor for bravery.
Ramer, a political-science and history major from central was a civics teacher at Lewisburg High School who volunteered to fight in Korea and was killed resisting Communist forces while helping to save the lives of fellow Marines. He is memorialized with a display at the Union County Courthouse, a bust at the Langone Athletic Center and was named to the Lewisburg High School Hall of Fame.
Viewers may join via a free webinar link: bucknell.zoom.us/j/92418245137?pwd=K2tpeHo0UE9LR2Q4c2tjOUxkWjdFdz09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.