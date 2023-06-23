LEWISBURG — Insurance payments totaling $120,000 for the 2023-2024 school year were approved during Thursday’s Lewisburg Area School Board meeting.
CCM Regent was approved as the district’ general liability insurance carrier, at a premium cost of $113,800. American-Axis was approved as the district’s student accident insurance carrier, at a premium cost of $6,800.
“These policies represent the best coverage at the lowest price for the district,” said Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild.
Requests by the contractor building the high school greenhouse, and by the teacher who plans to use it, have created some change orders to the proposed facility.
The board unanimously voted to approve those change orders.
There is no cost associated with the first. Due to a delay in the awarding of the contract, the contractors asked for additional time to complete the project.
The board felt this was a reasonable request, and substantial completion should be done by Sept. 1, shortly after school begins.
The second change order was brought about by teacher Alex Oliver and will cost $10,590.
Oliver has determined he will need more electrical outlets than the original greenhouse design featured. The outlets will be used for equipment such as a robot and water pumps.
The additional outlets require additional circuit breakers and wiring runs.
The board retroactively approved emergency repairs and drainage at the middle school bus loop.
The quote from Fairchild Brothers Inc. for the installation of drainage at the loop was $6,900.
In milling and excavating the bus loop, Fairchild Brothers discovered that the heaving and breaking apart of a section of the pavement closest to the curb was occurring due to water pooling under the pavement.
School officials said they aren’t sure if the problem is related to an abandoned rain drain from the school building, or if it is from a natural spring under the sidewalk or paving.
Fairchild Brothers have installed a drain that will channel the water away from the area and safely allow it to drain out, without affecting the pavement.
Superintendent Cathy Moser gave executive emergency approval to have the problem fixed while Fairchild Brothers continue its work on the paving taking place at the middle school.
The board added an agenda item to its meeting in order to approve the hiring of a new middle school principal. Michael Sokalzuk, an emotional support teacher at the school, will fill the position, at a salary of $94,000 per year.
The board also approved the hiring of Brenda L. Fleming as the district’s 2023-2024 communications facilitator. Her job will be to communicate through American Sign Language necessary information to a student who is hearing challenged. Fleming will be paid $22.15 per hour.
The board also accepted $29,645 in grants from the Green Dragon Foundation (GDF).
The funds will support the following projects: $20,730 for the high school greenhouse program; $4,954, to provide food to in-need students in kindergarten through eighth grade; $2,138 to support the Kelly and Linntown STEM program; $1,032 to support the Kelly Kickoff Summer Reading program; $707 to fund the remaining cost of the high school’s GOLD program; $80 to cover the remaining costs of the Kelly Elementary swimming program.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
