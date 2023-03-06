MILTON — The final lecture in the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 lecture series lent new credence to that familiar English proverb: Good things come to those who wait.
“Scott Bomboy was scheduled about three years ago to the day,” said John McWilliams, who organizes the lecture series. “So I was holding my breath when I reached out to him last fall, hoping that the contact information was still up to date, that I could reach him, and that he was interested and available.
“We’re really happy to have him and the topic back.”
Bomboy, the author of “Wooden Treasures: The History of Bucks County’s Covered Bridges,” spoke about Pennsylvania’s covered bridges on Sunday afternoon in the Milton Area High School library. His original appearance scheduled for three years ago was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was this year’s final speaker in a series that started in January when George Venios, the executive director of The Improved Milton Experience, gave a presentation entitled “Chronicles and Legends of Milton.”
In February, actress Jill Lawrence Holland stepped into the role of Jacqueline Kennedy in her lecture, “An American Icon: Jackie Kennedy.”
“She was (also) the last one before the COVID break,” McWilliams said, recalling her popular portrayal of Betsy Ross, in 2020. “We’ve been away for three years because of COVID. We didn’t quite know what to expect in terms of whether we could enjoy the same turnout and support.”
Even though Bomboy’s lecture took place at the same time as a wrestling competition in the high school gym, and a performance of “Chicago” in the auditorium, the turnout was still strong.
“We figured out how serious you all are about attending,” McWilliams joked, to a room of more than 60 people. “We’re so glad you’re here. We are here to inform, enlighten, and entertain. It’s what we try to do at each of these lectures. I have no doubt that we’ll accomplish these objectives this afternoon.”
McWilliams said he was pleased with the way the 2023 lecture series turned out, especially because the series had been on an extended hiatus through COVID. He hopes to be able to continue offering an accessible and entertaining series of lecturers moving forward.
“The historical society looks at this as a community service function. We don’t charge and we want to keep it that way,” he said.
And he’s already thinking about who he might invite for 2024.
“I have several people in mind for next year,” McWilliams said. “I’ll probably start reaching out in October.”
