MILTON — The final lecture in the Milton Historical Society’s 2023 lecture series lent new credence to that familiar English proverb: Good things come to those who wait.

“Scott Bomboy was scheduled about three years ago to the day,” said John McWilliams, who organizes the lecture series. “So I was holding my breath when I reached out to him last fall, hoping that the contact information was still up to date, that I could reach him, and that he was interested and available.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.