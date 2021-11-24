TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run Middle School recently announced recipients of the Student of the Month Award for the month of October.
Recipients are chosen by a vote of the middle school faculty and the award is given to the member of each class that has the following qualifications: courteousness, eager to learn and participate in class, at least a C average, good school citizen, well-rounded individual and shows leadership potential.
The award winners for the month of October are:
Grade 4 — Shiqi Chen, daughter of Lin Ling and Qiyou Chen
Grade 5 — Addyson Reese, daughter of Vanessa and Jason Reese
Grade 6 — Lydia Frank, daughter of Carly and Jared Frank
Grade 7 — Sophia Bustamante, daughter of Melinda Bustamante
Grade 8 — Rhettik Thomas, son of Danielle Finan-Thomas and David Thomas
