MILTON — A Milton man has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass after allegedly being found at an apartment he did not have permission to be in.
John Tilghman, 33, of 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 69, was charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:27 a.m. Nov. 23 at 751 Mahoning St., Apt. 84.
Police responded to a report of an intruder in an apartment, and said a broken window was found, with a coat draped over the window and drops of blood in the area.
Tilghman was allegedly found to be inside of the apartment where the window was broken.
The resident of the apartment, Diandra Washington, told police that Tilghman did not have permission to be inside, according to court papers. She also noted there were problems between she and Tilghman.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
