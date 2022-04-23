LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in downtown Lewisburg, is described by its organizers as the start of a two-week Celebration of the Arts.
Della Hutchison, Lewisburg Arts Council president, said the massive art, craft and food festival is geared for the experience of art as a viewer or listener. But as satisfying as the gathering is for thousands of visitors, it is only the beginning.
"You come and look at the artwork that is for sale, you listen to the entertainment (or) smell the kettle corn popping," Hutchison said. "But the rest of the two weeks we devote to being a participant in the arts, being an arts-maker yourself."
Hutchison said workshops will follow which can give participants an opening to be an arts maker as well as someone who is looking and listening.
Among them, Susan Nicholas-Gephart will offer a Plein Air session from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Dale/Engle/Walker (DEW) House, 1471 Strawbridge Road, Lewisburg. Nicholas-Gephart, of the Bellefonte area, was credited for fine work in a number of media.
Sara Kelley, board member and Celebration of the Arts co-chair, added that photography will be included in the day's activities at and around the historic DEW House. The activities will include tours of nearby nature trails guided by members of the Lewisburg Photography Club.
The Plein Air workshop and trail tours are available at no charge, but entrants need to register at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
Workshop Weekend will actually be the following weekend.
"Let's Get Moving," a creative movement workshop, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Piers off Cherry Alley. It will be led by Kelly Knox of Bucknell University department of dance.
An Urban Sketching Workshop led by Jane Albin is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Piers. Though it is filled, Hutchison said people should register if they are interested as some registrants may drop out.
A tree trimming workshop hosted by the Lewisburg Shade Tree Commission will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, starting at The Piers. Kelley said appreciation of trees for their pleasing aesthetics, like artwork, made the workshop appropriate for the arts festival.
Arts at the Piers, the final Celebration of the Arts for 2022 will start at 11 a.m. Saturday May 14, at The Piers. Kelly explained it's similar to an event which was held outdoors due to the pandemic a year ago.
"Arts organizations and other organizations that do arts activities in the community will be coming to talk about what they do," Kelley said. "They will have booths, with some people doing activities and others performing."
Kelley recalled that arts organizations have been struggling for over a year. The events near The Piers will be a great opportunity for people who have moved into the area in the last two years to connect with them.
Kelley added that all Celebration of the Arts activities will be held outdoors out of deference to lingering COVID-19 cases. Indoor events, such as Lewisburg Live, will not be held.
Though the number of vendors is about the same, Kelly said some may still be taking a wait and see approach to attendance. Rather than having three entertainment stages, there will only be one stage. Food vendors and a petting zoo have also been moved.
Hutchison and Kelley noted that the festival would not happen without, Samantha Wyvill, Lewisburg Arts Fesitval logistics.
Wyvill, in her first festival, has been in charge of street closures, working with PennDOT, traffic control, barriers, dumpsters and other necessary items.
"Everybody is just so accommodating," Wyvill said. "It is really amazing how involved the community is. They are all part of it, I have not had any difficulties or had to twist anybody's arm to participate."
Hutchison added downtown businesses open on Saturdays were all visited with a reminder that employees may have to take a detour to get to work and park. Customers may also need to be similarly prepared that parking spots they are used to may not be available that day.
A shuttle bus sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau will be running from the former Country Cupboard parking area to downtown. Stops at either end of the festival will permit attendees to go from east to west before being picked up and returned to their parked vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.