SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Snyder County woman has died days after a crash in Spring Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Bonita Mattern, 71, died Jan. 5 from injuries sustained in a crash at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 235, north of Creek Road, Spring Township, troopers reported. The Montour County coroner assisted State Police At Selinsgrove.
Matter was driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan which was traveling south when it went across the northbound lane, struck a PennDOT sign, then struck a utility pole, which was severed and fell onto another vehicle, troopers noted. Mattern was not belted at the time.
